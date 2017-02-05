Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets nod against Detroit
Rinne will start Saturday versus the Red Wings.
Rinne gets a start against a Detroit team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Wings have had some struggles this season, especially offensively, so this is looking like a good matchup for him. Rinne has a .922 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA.
