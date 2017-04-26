Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod against Blues
Rinne will be in goal for Wednesday's Game 1 road clash with St. Louis, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Rinne was outstanding through the Preds' opening-round sweep of the Blackhawks, as he posted a 0.70 GAA -- including a pair of shutouts on the road. The Blues may be averaging just 2.20 goals per game in the playoffs, but they are also backstopped by a hot netminder in Jake Allen. It will likely come down to the smallest of margins in determining a victor between these two goaltenders.
