Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets the nod against Detroit

Rinne will start Saturday versus the Red Wings.

Rinne gets a start against a Detroit team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Wings have had some struggles this season, especially offensively, so this is looking like a good matchup for him. Rinne has a .922 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA.

