Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gives up three goals in overtime loss

Rinne saved 36 of 39 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

After ending November on a four-game winning streak, Rinne has proceeded to struggle this month, earning just three victories. To put a bit of salt in the wound, the 34-year-old has given up three or more tallies in seven of eight appearances during December alone. The veteran may be counting down the days to the New Year for a fresh start in 2017.