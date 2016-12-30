Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding crease Thursday
Rinne will start between the goal posts for Thursday's home matchup against the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of NHL.com reports.
After ending November on a four-game win streak, Rinne has struggled of late, going 3-4-2 with a 3.48 GAA and .876 save percentage in nine December appearances. The Finnish netminder will have an winnable but challenging matchup on his hands against a Blackhawks' lineup that ranks 13th in goals scorer per game (2.73) but is winless in its' last three contests.
