Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding crease Thursday

Rinne will start between the goal posts for Thursday's home matchup against the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of NHL.com reports.

After ending November on a four-game win streak, Rinne has struggled of late, going 3-4-2 with a 3.48 GAA and .876 save percentage in nine December appearances. The Finnish netminder will have an winnable but challenging matchup on his hands against a Blackhawks' lineup that ranks 13th in goals scorer per game (2.73) but is winless in its' last three contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola