Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding net in road tilt Thursday

Rinne will start between the posts Thursday against the Lightning, Thomas Willis of NHL.com reports.

Rinne has been in a funk during the second quarter of the NHL season, going 4-5-3 with a 3.26 GAA and .891 save percentage over his last 12 outings. The Finnish backstop will look to secure his first win since Dec. 19 against a Bolts team that ranks ninth in goals per game and boasts a 11-6-2 record at home this season.