Predators' Pekka Rinne: Lands in loss column after giving up four goals

Rinne was tagged for four goals on 25 shots in Thursday's shutout loss to the Kings.

He was coming off a sparkling outing against an otherwise hot Philly offense, making this a particularly disappointing start for Rinne. After all, it combines with his prior seven to form an ugly picture: a 3-4-1 record with an .866 save percentage. Before this stretch, Rinne was looking as good as any netminder in the league, so this has to be confusing for his fantasy owners, but perhaps this is all we can expect at this point in the Finn's career -- flashes of brilliance and stretches of hard times. It wouldn't be a shock to see impressive young backup Juuse Saros start getting regular work behind Rinne.