Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 26 saves in losing cause
Rinne stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's loss to the Blackhawks.
Rinne played better than the 5-2 score would indicate, as two Chicago goals were tallied on an empty net. With the loss, Rinne drops to 14-11-6 on the season with a .918 save percentage. He's having another solid year and sees loads of starts on a Nashville squad sitting a few points out of a playoff spot. Make sure Rinne is in your lineup whenever he's in action.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Sunday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Saves 27 in win over Tampa•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding net in road tilt Thursday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Falls to Habs in shootout•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stopping pucks Tuesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Allows three in loss to Blackhawks•