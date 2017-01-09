Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 26 saves in losing cause

Rinne stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's loss to the Blackhawks.

Rinne played better than the 5-2 score would indicate, as two Chicago goals were tallied on an empty net. With the loss, Rinne drops to 14-11-6 on the season with a .918 save percentage. He's having another solid year and sees loads of starts on a Nashville squad sitting a few points out of a playoff spot. Make sure Rinne is in your lineup whenever he's in action.