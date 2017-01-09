Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 26 saves in losing cause

Rinne stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's loss to the Blackhawks.

Rinne played better than the 5-2 score would indicate, as two Chicago goals were tallied on an empty net. With the loss, Rinne drops to 14-11-6 on the season with a .918 save percentage. He's having another solid year and sees loads of starts on a Nashville squad sitting a few points out of a playoff spot. Make sure Rinne is in your lineup whenever he's in action.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola