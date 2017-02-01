Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 34 saves in losing effort

Rinne saved 34 of 38 shots during Tuesday's loss to Pittsburgh.

The veteran goalie had won four of his previous five starts with an impressive .943 save percentage and 1.55 GAA, and allowing a four spot to the highest-scoring team shouldn't be held too significantly against him. Additionally, Nashville also entered Tuesday's game allowing the fewest high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (8.58) in the league, so it's a solid fantasy setup for Rinne. He's no longer a slam-dunk No. 1 goalie for your virtual team, but the good should continue to far outweigh the bad.