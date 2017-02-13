Predators' Pekka Rinne: Posts another victory versus Stars
Rinne made 18 saves on 21 shots in a 5-3 victory over the Stars on Sunday.
Nashville spotted Dallas a 3-0 lead, but the Predators stormed back with five unanswered, including four in the third period. Rinne had a weekend to forget, yielding seven goals in just under a game and a half (he was pulled in the middle of the second Saturday versus Florida), but at least he was able to get the victory Sunday. Even including this weekend, Rinne has been great lately. He's 9-4-0 with a .925 save percentage since Jan. 5.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Draws start Sunday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Yanked after three goals in just two minutes•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Saturday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Posts home win against Vancouver•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defending goal against Canucks•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Receives no offensive support•