Predators' Pekka Rinne: Posts another victory versus Stars

Rinne made 18 saves on 21 shots in a 5-3 victory over the Stars on Sunday.

Nashville spotted Dallas a 3-0 lead, but the Predators stormed back with five unanswered, including four in the third period. Rinne had a weekend to forget, yielding seven goals in just under a game and a half (he was pulled in the middle of the second Saturday versus Florida), but at least he was able to get the victory Sunday. Even including this weekend, Rinne has been great lately. He's 9-4-0 with a .925 save percentage since Jan. 5.