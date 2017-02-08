Predators' Pekka Rinne: Posts home win against Vancouver

Rinne allowed two goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Canucks.

Rinne has allowed three or fewer goals in 14 of his past 15 games. He should be winning more frequently, but the Predators have struggled with offensive support lately. Tuesday's four-goal outburst represented just the sixth time over his past 18 games where the offense helped him with three or more goals of support.