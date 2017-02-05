Predators' Pekka Rinne: Receives no offensive support

Rinne allowed one goal on 19 shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss against the Red Wings.

Rinne has allowed three or fewer goals in 13 of his past 14 appearances, but he has just seven wins due to a lack of offensive support. The veteran backstop has received just 2.3 goals of support over the past 20 outings, and Rinne has been on the short end of a pair of 1-0 losses.