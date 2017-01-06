Predators' Pekka Rinne: Saves 27 in win over Tampa

Rinne turned away 27 of 28 shots in Thursday night's 6-1 win over the Lightning.

The Finnish netminder came in on a four-game losing streak, not to mention that 3.28 GAA and .886 save mark he'd posted over his prior 11 outings. However, he found a friendly opponent in the Lightning and struggling netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy, who allowed five goals for the second straight game. Rinne will probably take a seat in favor of backup Juuse Saros when the Preds continue their road swing against the Panthers on Friday.