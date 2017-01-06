Predators' Pekka Rinne: Saves 27 in win over Tampa

Rinne turned away 27 of 28 shots in Thursday night's 6-1 win over the Lightning.

The Finnish netminder came in on a four-game losing streak, not to mention that 3.28 GAA and .886 save mark he'd posted over his prior 11 outings. However, he found a friendly opponent in the Lightning and struggling netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy, who allowed five goals for the second straight game. Rinne will probably take a seat in favor of backup Juuse Saros when the Preds continue their road swing against the Panthers on Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola