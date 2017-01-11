Predators' Pekka Rinne: Saves 29, picks up OT win

Rinne stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Vancouver.

A shorthanded goal by Calle Jarnkrok with two seconds left in overtime ended this contest in spectacular fashion after Rinne blew his shutout bid (and allowed the Canucks to tie the game) with just 49 seconds left in the third period. There have been a number of bumps in the road this year, but the Finn is on the upswing right now, having gone 2-1-1 with a 1.69 GAA and .946 save mark over his last four starts.