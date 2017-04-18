Predators' Pekka Rinne: Seizes 3-0 lead over Blackhawks

Rinne turned away 34 of 36 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime win against the Blackhawks in Monday's Game 3.

After walking out of Chicago with wins in the first two games of the series, the Preds came home and immediately took care of business, taking a 3-0 series lead. Rinne posted shutouts in both Games 1 and 2, so he's now allowed only two goals on 95 shots -- a .979 save percentage. That includes denying Patrick Kane on eight of his game-high nine shots in this one. Now Rinne and his mates will head into a home game Thursday with a chance to complete a stunning series sweep.

