Predators' Pekka Rinne: Seizes 3-0 lead over Blackhawks
Rinne turned away 34 of 36 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime win against the Blackhawks in Monday's Game 3.
After walking out of Chicago with wins in the first two games of the series, the Preds came home and immediately took care of business, taking a 3-0 series lead. Rinne posted shutouts in both Games 1 and 2, so he's now allowed only two goals on 95 shots -- a .979 save percentage. That includes denying Patrick Kane on eight of his game-high nine shots in this one. Now Rinne and his mates will head into a home game Thursday with a chance to complete a stunning series sweep.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Game 3•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Blackhawks again in Game 2•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Back for more in Game 2•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Spins road shutout in Game 1 against Chicago•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Set to face Chicago again•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 34 saves in loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...