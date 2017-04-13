Predators' Pekka Rinne: Set to face Chicago again

Rinne is projected to start Thursday's playoff opener on the road against Chicago, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Rinne's drawn the start in net for every game of the Preds' past two playoff series against the Blackhawks -- both won by Chicago in six games -- with a 4-8-0 record, 2.71 GAA and .910 save percentage over that span. Coming off a 2016-17 campaign in which he went 31-19-9 with a 2.42 GAA and .918 save percentage over 61 outings, he'll once more face a tough task against a Chicago team that boasts an experienced and talented core of postseason veterans led by Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith. Over the course of the regular season, the 'Hawks scored an average of 2.93 goals per game, while the Preds surrendered 2.68 goals per game.