Predators' Pekka Rinne: Spins road shutout in Game 1 against Chicago

Rinne shut the Blackhawks out on 29 shots in Thursday's 1-0 Game 1 victory.

Viktor Arvidsson opened the scoring with a goal in the first period, and Rinne made it stand up, continuing the streak of hot play that he carried through the end of the regular season. This was a huge win for the Preds, as the 50-game-winning Blackhawks are heavy favorites and quite hard to beat at home. Rinne will try to upset them again Saturday night in Game 2.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...