Predators' Pekka Rinne: Spins road shutout in Game 1 against Chicago
Rinne shut the Blackhawks out on 29 shots in Thursday's 1-0 Game 1 victory.
Viktor Arvidsson opened the scoring with a goal in the first period, and Rinne made it stand up, continuing the streak of hot play that he carried through the end of the regular season. This was a huge win for the Preds, as the 50-game-winning Blackhawks are heavy favorites and quite hard to beat at home. Rinne will try to upset them again Saturday night in Game 2.
