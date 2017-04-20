Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Game 4
Rinne will look to vanquish the Blackhawks on Thursday as the starting goalie, John Dietz of the Daily Herald reports.
Rinne has been spectacular all series, as he now sports a minuscule 0.61 GAA through three games against Chicago. He'll look to finally finish off the Western Conference favorites on home ice at Bridgestone Arena, where he has posted a .920 save percentage and 2.23 GAA this season.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Seizes 3-0 lead over Blackhawks•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Game 3•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Blackhawks again in Game 2•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Back for more in Game 2•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Spins road shutout in Game 1 against Chicago•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Set to face Chicago again•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...