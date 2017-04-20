Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Game 4

Rinne will look to vanquish the Blackhawks on Thursday as the starting goalie, John Dietz of the Daily Herald reports.

Rinne has been spectacular all series, as he now sports a minuscule 0.61 GAA through three games against Chicago. He'll look to finally finish off the Western Conference favorites on home ice at Bridgestone Arena, where he has posted a .920 save percentage and 2.23 GAA this season.

