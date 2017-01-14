Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Saturday in Colorado

Rinne will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Avalanche, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Rinne has played well of late, posting a 2-1-1 record with an impressive 1.69 GAA and .946 save percentage over his last four appearances. The 34-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a highly favorable road matchup with an Avalanche team that's only averaging 2.00 goals per game at home this season, worst in the NHL.

