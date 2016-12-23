Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Tuesday against LA
Rinne will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Kings.
Rinne was razor-sharp in his last start, turning aside 31 of 32 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Flyers. The Finnish goaltender will look to pick up his 14th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Kings team averaging 2.18 goals per game on the road this season, 23rd in the NHL.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Limits Flyers to single goal in shootout victory•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Back in goal Monday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Saves only 14 in loss to Minnesota•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in net Thursday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Boosted by offense in win over Blues•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding goal Tuesday•