Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Tuesday against LA

Rinne will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Kings.

Rinne was razor-sharp in his last start, turning aside 31 of 32 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Flyers. The Finnish goaltender will look to pick up his 14th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Kings team averaging 2.18 goals per game on the road this season, 23rd in the NHL.