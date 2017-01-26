Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stiff test with Blue Jackets on tap

Rinne will patrol the crease Thursday as the home starter against the Blue Jackets, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

The workhorse puck plugger has reeled off wins in four of his past five starts, allowing no more than two goals in a given appearance over that span. He'll certainly have his work cut out for him in this next one, as the Blue Jackets still boast the league's top-ranked power play and rank third in the league by means of averaging 3.30 scores per contest.