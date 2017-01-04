Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stopping pucks Tuesday

Rinne will guard the crease in Tuesday's home tilt with the Canadiens, Brooks Bratten of NHL.com reports.

After a maintenance day Friday, Rinne will return to the net where he'll look to crack back into the win column as he's gone 0-2-1 with a 3.31 GAA and .886 save percentage over his last three starts. The Finnish netminder will have a difficult but winnable matchup on his hands as he'll be facing a Habs' squad that ranks fifth in goals scored per contest (3.03) but has lost four of its last five games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola