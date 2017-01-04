Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stopping pucks Tuesday

Rinne will guard the crease in Tuesday's home tilt with the Canadiens, Brooks Bratten of NHL.com reports.

After a maintenance day Friday, Rinne will return to the net where he'll look to crack back into the win column as he's gone 0-2-1 with a 3.31 GAA and .886 save percentage over his last three starts. The Finnish netminder will have a difficult but winnable matchup on his hands as he'll be facing a Habs' squad that ranks fifth in goals scored per contest (3.03) but has lost four of its last five games.