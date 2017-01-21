Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stops 30 shots in win over Edmonton

Rinne turned aside 30 of the 32 shots he faced in Friday's 3-2 shootout win against the Oilers.

The Predators offense continues to do very little for Rinne, averaging just 2.0 goals per game over his past 11 starts. Still, he rarely has an off night and gives his team a chance to win every time out. Rinne remains a solid low-end No. 1 fantasy backstop across all formats.