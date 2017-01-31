Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Tuesday

Rinne led his team onto the ice for warmups and will be between the post for Tuesday night's game in Pittsburgh.

Rinne has won five of his last six starts, which includes his last three. After a shaky start to the season, the 34-year-old has had an excellent January, posting a 1.85 GAA to go with his .938 save percentage for the month. He should have his hands full against the defending Stanley Cup champions, who currently lead the league with 3.54 goals per game.