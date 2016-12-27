Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Tuesday against Minnesota

Rinne will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Wild, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

Rinne hasn't played well in the month of December, posting a 3-4-1 record with an ugly 3.57 GAA and .867 save percentage over eight appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to get back on track in a highly unfavorable matchup with a red-hot Minnesota team that will be looking to extend its franchise-record 10-game winning streak Tuesday evening.