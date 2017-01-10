Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Tuesday

Rinne will be between the pipes against Vancouver on Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Rinne has just one victory in his last six starts despite a decent .915 save percentage. The netminder's stat line has been impacted by a lack of scoring as well as injuries piling up among his teammates. If the 34-year-old can get even a modicum of offensive support, he should start putting together some more wins, considering he has three overtime losses in which he gave up two or fewer goals. The Canucks -- a terrible road team coming off a lengthy home stand -- seem to present a favorable matchup for the Finnish netminder and his mates.