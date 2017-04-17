Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Game 3
Rinne will start Monday's Game 3 against Chicago.
Rinne has kept the Blackhawks off the scoresheet in each of the first two games of the series in Chicago. He'll have the luxury of playing in front of a rowdy barn Monday in Smashville, where the Preds posted a fantasy 24-9-8 record this season.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Seizes 3-0 lead over Blackhawks•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Blackhawks again in Game 2•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Back for more in Game 2•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Spins road shutout in Game 1 against Chicago•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Set to face Chicago again•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 34 saves in loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...