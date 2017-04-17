Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Game 3

Rinne will start Monday's Game 3 against Chicago.

Rinne has kept the Blackhawks off the scoresheet in each of the first two games of the series in Chicago. He'll have the luxury of playing in front of a rowdy barn Monday in Smashville, where the Preds posted a fantasy 24-9-8 record this season.

