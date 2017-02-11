Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Saturday

Rinne led the Predators out for warmups Saturday and will get the home start against the Panthers, Brooks Bratten of the Nashville Predators reports

Rinne has been outstanding in the month of February so far -- deflecting away 80 of the 83 shots he's faced the past three games. The competition hasn't necessarily been high during this stretch (Edmonton, Vancouver, Detroit), but neither is Saturday's game. The Panthers rank 26th in the league in goals per game, and they are even worse with the man advantage -- ranking 29th. With 26 different goalies starting Saturday, Rinne still stands out as a solid option in daily fantasy leagues.