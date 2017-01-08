Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Sunday

Rinne led the team onto the ice for warmups and thus will start Sunday against the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Rinne will look to carry over the success of his last start -- a 27-save, one-goal win over the Lightning on Thursday -- into a tough road affair with the Blackhawks. He's got a .918 save percentage and 2.45 GAA this year, which are right in line with his career marks of .917 and 2.38, and will be looking for win No. 15 in his 31st appearance.