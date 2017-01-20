Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will tend goal Friday

Rinne will be in the crease for Friday's game in Edmonton, Jack Michaels reports.

This season, Rinne has been playing well, with a .921 save percentage and a 2.36 GAA. In the new year, he has been even better, notching a .946 save percentage and 1.63 GAA in his last six games. The Oilers rank in the top 10 in both goals per game, 2.81, and shots per game, 31.6, so Rinne will have a powerful offense to stop if he hopes to maintain his hot streak.