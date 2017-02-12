Predators' Pekka Rinne: Yanked after three goals in just two minutes
Rinne was pulled in the second period of Saturday's game against Nashville after allowing four goals on 16 shots.
The Panthers opened up a can of trouble on Saturday night and Rinne allowed three goals in a span of 2:01 in the second. Jusse Saros replaced him and gave up two. Rinne will put this behind him quickly and reset for the next outing.
