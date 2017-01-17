Granberg was designated for injured reserve Tuesday with an undisclosed injury.

Granberg played a season high 15:22 in Saturday's contest against Colorado, so whatever is bothering him must have flared up after the game. With the 24-year-old out of the lineup, the team opted to claim Brad Hunt off waivers from St. Louis. The Preds are suddenly very thin on the blue line considering both Roman Josi (undisclosed) and P.K. Subban (upper body) are also on IR. Even once healthy, Granberg is not a lock to suit up on a regular basis and could be in danger of being sent down to the minors once cleared to return.