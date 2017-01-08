Predators' Petter Granberg: Placed on waivers Sunday
Granberg was placed on waivers by Nashville on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The blueliner has played in nine games in the NHL this year, and hasn't registered a point in any of them. Because of the lack of scoring, it seems unlikely that any team would want to claim him at this time. If he clears waivers, he'll head to AHL Milwaukee.
