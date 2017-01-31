Granberg (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and subsequently reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The defenseman has played sparingly for the Preds this season and failed to record a point in 10 contests. At 24 years old, it's unlikely that Granberg will become anything more than a depth defenseman in the NHL.

