Predators' Petter Granberg: Reassigned to AHL
Granberg (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and subsequently reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.
The defenseman has played sparingly for the Preds this season and failed to record a point in 10 contests. At 24 years old, it's unlikely that Granberg will become anything more than a depth defenseman in the NHL.
