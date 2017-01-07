Predators' Petter Granberg: Serves as healthy scratch Friday versus Panthers
Granberg served as a healthy scratch for the second straight game Friday against the Panthers.
Granberg has played in only nine games this season, averaging roughly nine minutes of ice time per game. Simply put, there are far too many other bodies ahead of him on the Preds' depth chart for him to warrant any real fantasy consideration.
