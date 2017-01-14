Granberg was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.

Puck-moving rearguard Roman Josi was recently placed on IR with an undisclosed injury -- he'll join P.K. Subban (upper body) on that list -- so the Predators are fortunate to have retained Granberg after waiving him last weekend. He'll be on hand for Saturday's road game against the Avalanche, but there's no guarantee that he starts. The blueliner hasn't recorded a point in 27 games split between the Predators and AHL affiliate Milwaukee this campaign.