Labrie garnered a one-year, two-way contract from the Predators on Saturday.

Labrie was last playing in the NHL during the 2013-14 campaign in which he made 13 pointless appearances for the Lightning. Since then, the 31-year-old has spent three seasons with AHL Rockford where he racked up 58 points in 178 outings. It is likely the winger will primarily serve as a veteran leader for AHL Milwaukee rather than threatening for minutes in the Music City.

