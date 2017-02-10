Predators' P.K. Subban: Breaks skid with two helpers in losing effort

Subban notched a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 loss at the hands of the Rangers.

Incredibly, this was Subban's first multi-point game since way back on Nov. 21, and although he's had to deal with injury, the star blueliner came into this game with just a single point in his past 12 contests. That said, he's still putting pucks on net regularly (including four Thursday), which should leave fantasy owners with plenty of optimism about Subban turning his fortunes around.