Predators' P.K. Subban: Not quite ready to return

Subban (upper body) will not play Thursday night against the Flames, Jermain Franklin of TSN reports.

The flashy blueliner will be missing his 16th consecutive game with the ailment, and Predators GM David Poile decided to snag Brad Hunt off waivers Tuesday -- via St. Louis -- to add a reinforcement option on the blue line. However, as noted in a report by The Tennessean, Subban -- who's suspected to be dealing with a herniated disc -- turned in a full practice Wednesday and could return for a home game against the Sabres on Jan. 24.