Predators' P.K. Subban: Out again Thursday
Subban (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Kings.
Subban will miss a fourth consecutive game Thursday, and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to Nashville's lineup. The Predators should provide another update on the dynamic blueliner's status ahead of Tuesday's game against the Wild.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Out for Monday's game•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Not traveling with team•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Out Saturday•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Scores two goals against Tampa Bay•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Dishes for two scores Thursday•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Delivers best game of season in win over Ottawa•