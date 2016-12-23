Predators' P.K. Subban: Out again Thursday

Subban (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Kings.

Subban will miss a fourth consecutive game Thursday, and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to Nashville's lineup. The Predators should provide another update on the dynamic blueliner's status ahead of Tuesday's game against the Wild.

