Predators' P.K. Subban: Out Tuesday, set for reevaluation

Subban (upper body) will not play Tuesday night against the Wild, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Per this latest report, Subban will meet with GM David Poile and doctors to shed more light on the defenseman's injury, which surfaced in mid-December. The fear is that Subban may have a herniated disc, but we recommend waiting for an official release from the team before doing any crazy moves in the fantasy realm. However, he needs to be benched for this next game.