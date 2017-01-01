Predators' P.K. Subban: Placed on IR, out 2-3 weeks

Subban (upper body) has been placed on IR and will miss 2-3 weeks.

One of the flashiest defensemen in the league, Subban's absence will have a huge impact on both fantasy owners' and the Predators' production. The 27-year-old has already missed the last seven games due to injury, so the IR designation doesn't quite come out of left field. If all goes well and he returns on the lower end of two weeks, his first game back will be against Vancouver on Jan 17.