Predators' P.K. Subban: Posts two helpers versus Stars

Subban picked up two assists, including a power-play helper, in a 5-3 victory over the Stars on Sunday.

The 27-year-old also had a two-assist effort Thursday versus the Rangers, so he appears to have broken out of his slump. Subban is having a tough first season in Nashville, but it looks like he could end the season strongly. Subban has seven goals and 22 points in 40 games; last season, he posted six goals and 51 points in 68 contests.