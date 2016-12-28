Predators' P.K. Subban: Ruled out for next two games
Subban (upper body) will be sidelined until the New Year, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Subban's next chance to suit up will come Jan. 3 against his old team, the Canadiens. While it's hard to imagine the blueliner won't be motivated to play in that matchup, the lingering nature of this ailment certainly puts his availability into question. With the 27-year-old out, Matt Irwin has been tasked with picking up additional minutes.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Out Tuesday, set for reevaluation•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Unable to partake in morning skate•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Out again Thursday•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Out for Monday's game•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Not traveling with team•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Out Saturday•