Predators' P.K. Subban: Should return to action Friday

Subban (upper body) was activated from injured reserve on Friday and is expected to play in Friday's game at Edmonton.

The defenseman was one of the highest scoring blue liners before being sidelined, with 17 points in 29 games, as well as 25 PIM. Even after missing the last sixteen games, he still ranks in the top 50 in points scored by defenders. If Subban ends up not being ready to go, the Predators will send out another update if that is the case.