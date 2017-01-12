Predators' P.K. Subban: Skates Thursday but remains sidelined

Subban (upper body) took part in Thursday's morning skate, but he is not expected to suit up for Thursday night's matchup with the Bruins.

Thursday marked the first time that Subban has skated with his teammates since he was injured on Dec. 15. The Predators begin a five-game road trip Saturday in Colorado, and it would appear that the star defenseman is on track to start playing again at some point during that span. That said, Subban will have to shake off the rust and prior bad play -- he recorded no points and a minus-5 rating in the four games before going down with the injury.