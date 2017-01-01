Predators' P.K. Subban: Still out Tuesday, to meet with doctors

Subban (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Canadiens and will meet with team doctors Sunday to determine if surgery will be required, Sportsnet reports.

Subban has been sidelined since Dec. 15 due to the upper-body issue and reportedly didn't fare well in testing out the injury skating Friday and Saturday. If the star blueliner does wind up requiring surgery, it could cost him an extended period of time. If not, it would just be a wait-and-see scenario where hopefully rest would result in recovery. More on his status should surface following his meeting with the team doctors.