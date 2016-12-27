Predators' P.K. Subban: Unable to partake in morning skate

Subban (upper body) missed morning skate Tuesday, jeopardizing his chances of suiting up for the evening's home contest against the Wild.

The hope was that a four-day break between games would've been enough time for the star defenseman to heal from this ailment. Subban has missed the past four games and the team has not shed more light on the precise nature of his injury. If he misses another contest, expect Matt Irwin and Yannick Weber to pick up more playing time in the bottom four while Ryan Ellis mans the top pair on the right side of Roman Josi.