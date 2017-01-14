Aberg was returned to AHL Milwaukee on Friday.

Predators GM David Poile has been pulling strings in effort to beef up his cast of bottom-six forwards, having plucked Derek Grant, formerly with the Sabres, off waivers, and trading for Cody McLeod early Friday. What this means for Aberg -- a relatively raw prospect -- is that he can head back to the minors, pick up consistent playing time, and develop in a more comfortable atmosphere. We've seen flashes of Aberg's potential; over 11 games at hockey's highest level, he held his own defensively with a plus-1 rating to go along with one goal on just seven shot attempts. He's likely to be back in the event of injuries to the more established forwards.