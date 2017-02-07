Aberg was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Aberg has been down in the minors since mid-January -- potting five goals in nine games. The winger is currently second on the Admirals in points, but with Harry Zolnierczyk (undisclosed) being placed on IR, Aberg will likely spend some time with the Predators, likely resulting in him failing behind in Milwaukee's scoring race. It is unclear whether the 23-year-old will suit up Tuesday against Vancouver, but if he does, Cody McLeod would probably be the one to make way for Aberg.